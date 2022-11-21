(Photo) Worry for England as star attacker spotted limping with ankle strapped

England are off to a flying start in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Having thrashed Iran 6-2 in Monday’s opening Group B game, Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions have put themselves firmly in the driving seat to top the group and qualify for the prestigious tournament’s knockout phase.
There is still work to do though and an upcoming game on Friday against the USA will prove to be the country’s biggest test so far.
MORE: “What an incredible player” – Collymore heaps praise on England star but raises one concern
However, worryingly, after failing to get on the scoresheet against Iran, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, who was grounded in the second half by an Iran defender, was pictured after the game hobbling through the stadium with his right ankle in ‘light strapping.
Harry Kane walking through mixed zone with right ankle lightly strapped & slight limp after 48th-min challenge by Pouraliganji. Kane was replaced on 75 mins so 1 to watch but seems to have escaped serious injury @TheAthleticFC #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #ENG https://t.co/rRbQ9JZ45N pic.twitter.com/twVO2lwLoy
— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 21, 2022