(Photo) Worry for England as star attacker spotted limping with ankle strapped

England are off to a flying start in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Having thrashed Iran 6-2 in Monday’s opening Group B game, Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions have put themselves firmly in the driving seat to top the group and qualify for the prestigious tournament’s knockout phase.

There is still work to do though and an upcoming game on Friday against the USA will prove to be the country’s biggest test so far.

MORE: “What an incredible player” – Collymore heaps praise on England star but raises one concern

However, worryingly, after failing to get on the scoresheet against Iran, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, who was grounded in the second half by an Iran defender, was pictured after the game hobbling through the stadium with his right ankle in ‘light strapping.