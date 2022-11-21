“I was detained for half an hour!” – Qatari security detain reporter for controversial T-shirt

A reporter has been detained for wearing a pro-LGBTQ-themed T-shirt.

Grant Wahl, who works for CBS Sports, took to Twitter earlier on Monday and claimed Qatari security had ‘detained’ him for wearing an LGBTQ rainbow T-shirt, citing the garment was ‘not allowed’.

This latest complaint comes off the back of widespread criticism following Qatar’s strict rules on homosexuality – something that is outlawed in the country that was awarded the 2022 World Cup.

In light of Wahl’s update, as shown above, it seems the situation has since been peacefully resolved – thankfully.