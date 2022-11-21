World Cup reporter Dominique Metzger reveals she’s been robbed live on air in Qatar

A journalist covering the World Cup in Qatar has revealed she had some of her belongings stolen whilst being reporting out in the streets of Doha.
Dominique Metzger, working with Argentine outlet TN, said she had money and important documents stolen from her in a non-violent robbery.
She broadcasted this to her Instagram followers, saying: “Don’t worry, I’m fine.
“I went through a situation that we talk about all the time: the different thing is that it happened here, which they say is the safest place.
“We were here, in this beautiful place, but a few hours ago it was full of people.
“It was a theft, it was not violent at all.”
Dominique went on to say that when she informed police about it, she was asked what kind of punishment she’d like to see the thieves get.
“I went to the station and that was when the cultural differences began,” she explained.
“The policewoman said to me, ‘We have high-tech cameras everywhere and we are going to locate him [the thief] with face detection. What do you want the justice system to do when we find him?’
“What justice do you want? What sentence do you want us to give him? Do you want him to be sentenced to five years in prison? Do you want him to be deported?”
“They insisted on asking me what penalty I wanted, that I could decide. But no, I was saying that I wanted my things to appear. I did not want to put myself in the place of justice. She gave me goosebumps, because she seemed very strong to me.”