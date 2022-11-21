Ronaldo calls himself bulletproof before telling media to stop during strange press conference

The fallout from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Piers Morgan interview is still playing out and it is something that is a popular topic for the media when in and around the Portugal camp at the World Cup.

The interview sent shockwaves through the football world and it looks like it is going to result in Manchester United sacking the 37-year-old once he returns from the World Cup, states the Mirror.

The media are picking up on everything Ronaldo has been doing so far with Portugal, which resulted in a cold interaction with Man United teammate Bruno Fernandes last week going viral.

The Portuguese superstar made a surprise appearance at a press conference this morning and spoke to the media about the interview and other topics.

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks for the first time since the controversial interview

Ronaldo was reportedly not scheduled for a press conference today but surprised a media room by showing up whilst not many reporters were present.

Speaking about the timing of the Piers Morgan interview, Ronaldo said via the Telegraph’s Jeremy Wilson: “Timing is always timing. From your side, it is easy to look at how we can choose timings. Sometimes you write truths, and sometimes you write lies. I don’t have to worry what others think. I talk when I want to. Everybody knows who I am, what I believe in.”

The Portugal superstar then went on to say that he is “bulletproof” and “ironclad” and urges media to stop asking other Portugal players about him.

On the Bruno Fernandes incident, Ronaldo said that they were “playing around” last week and that “his plane was late – I asked him did you come by boat”.

The press conference seemed like it was a very strange one and it was one that Ronaldo didn’t seem to handle very well, branding himself “bulletproof” whilst also talking about “lies” – it was all very Donald Trumpesque.