Sky Sports suggest West Ham willing to part ways with 30-year-old star

West Ham United are likely to sell right-back, Vladimir Coufal, during the January transfer window.

That is according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, who states having spoken to contacts, that there is a strong possibility that West Ham are willing to part ways with Coufal during the upcoming transfer window.

When asked whether a winter departure could be on the cards, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “That is definitely one to look out for.

“There’s somebody I’ve been speaking to about Coufal and the feeling I’m getting is that the January transfer window could be one where West Ham will say ‘thank you for your service, but we’re going to move in a different direction and we’re going to allow you to go’.”

Coufal has been at West Ham since 2020 but has seen his performances dwindle of late and is no longer a key player for Moyes.

According to Marlon Irlbacher, Bayer Leverkusen have held positive talks with Coufal over a potential mid-season move and it could be where the 30-year-old is headed next.