Southgate provides injury update on Harry Kane after the England forward was spotted with ankle strap

Gareth Southgate has provided an update on the injury suffered by Harry Kane during England’s World Cup opener against Iran.

Kane was substituted in the second half of England’s win over Iran shortly after he was limping around the pitch following a poor tackle from an Iranian player.

The England striker was later spotted with an ankle strap after the game, as seen below, with England fans around the country sweating waiting for an update on the severity of the injury.

Now, Southgate has provided an update on Kane’s injury, and it’s good news for England fans.

“Other than that haven’t seen anything of concern [about injuries]… I think Harry [Kane]’s fine,” said Southgate, as quoted by Dan Kilpatrick.

Thankfully, Kane’s injury doesn’t sound too bad, but with only a few days of recovery before England’s next game against the USA, Southgate may have to manage his workload in training.

England have Callum Wilson in reserve, but Kane is pivotal to the way England play and his goal record speaks for itself. Wilson has been in excellent form for Newcastle this season, but his lack of experience with England and particularly in tournaments could be a concern.