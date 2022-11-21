Southgate reacts to England win vs Iran but highlights Three Lions’ defensive weakness

Gareth Southgate and England are off to a winning start in this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The Three Lions put six goals past Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium but did concede two goals in the process.

Although Iran’s second came from a dubious penalty kick, Southgate, who spoke to NBC’s Joe Prince-Wright after the game, highlighted the need for his team to shore up their defence ahead into their next Group B game against the USA.

The USA are preparing to take on Wales later on Monday and assuming the scoreline is not as emphatic as England’s, the Three Lions will go into Matchday 2 top of Group B.

However, with the likes of Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna among their options, Southgate will know that the US men’s national team will offer a lot more threat than today’s Middle Eastern opponents.

Ensuring defensive stability will be key to victory for England, but failure to keep it tight at the back will almost certainly see Gregg Berhalter’s side punish England even more than Iran did.

Friday’s game between England and the USA is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m (UK time) and will be broadcast live on ITV.

