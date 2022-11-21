Stat shows Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is a level above the rest after brace for England

England defeated Iran in the opening game of their World Cup tournament in Qatar, with Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka officially named Man of the Match.

The Arsenal winger netted twice for England as they beat Iran in their opening game and despite his age, showed great maturity with Iran often targeting him physically, along with the rest of the England team.

Saka was making his World Cup debut in England, and a stat from Opta has shown his brace for his country in his first-ever game in this tournament isn’t an accomplishment achieved by many, as seen in the tweet below.

2 – Bukayo Saka ??????? (21 years, 77 days) is the youngest player to score 2+ goals in his first WC game since Franz Beckenbauer ?? in 1966 (20 years, 304 days). Kaiser. ?#ENG #ThreeLions #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/UGp6GZuiWD — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 21, 2022

The youngest player to do so in over 50 years is some achievement and is testament to Saka’s character. To bounce back from the disappointment of missing a penalty in the European Championship final and have Gareth Southgate keep his faith in him to score twice is incredible for the Arsenal youngster.

He’s had his doubters in the past, but it’s difficult to argue against him winning the man of the match trophy against Iran and the likes of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are going to find it difficult to take his shirt for the remaining games.