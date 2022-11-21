“The only change on Friday” – Agent predicts which player Southgate will drop vs USA

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

England have kicked their 2022 World Cup campaign off with a bang after thumping Iran 6-2 on Monday afternoon.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions, who travelled to the Khalifa International Stadium to take on Carlos Queiroz Iran, were at their rampant best.

Goals from Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, Jude Bellingham and a brace from Bukayo Saka saw England thrash their Middle Eastern opponents.

The scoreline would have been a World Cup-equalling result had it not been for a dubious and soft last-minute penalty.

MORE: Video: Jude Bellingham scores England’s first goal of the 2022 World Cup with superb header

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Iran score from the spot after outrageous VAR decision against England in the World Cup
West Ham beat Premier League club to agree first January transfer deal
Video: Man United star is England’s super sub with stylish fifth goal in easy World Cup win

Nevertheless, now preparing to face USA on Friday in their second Group B game, England will know that a win will see them take a huge step toward qualifying for the prestigious tournament’s knockout phase, and super-agent Jon Smith believes that given today’s performance Southgate will make just the one change.

“The only change on Friday against USA, I think, will be Mason Mount out and Phil Foden in,” Smith said in an exclusive interview.

Although Mount was by no means the Three Lions’ weak link, Foden’s introduction offered Southgate’s side a new dimension but when it comes to standout performers there is only going to be one name on everybody’s lips.

Bellingham not only opened today’s scoring, but his overall performance was sublime, particularly his first-half display which saw him record 100 per cent passing statistics.

Going on to assess what the future could have in store for Borussia Dortmund’s talented teenager, Smith said: “The player who is absolutely nailed on to start is surely Jude Bellingham though. ]

“After how he played today and at 19 years old, he looks set to be the world’s first £100m teenager. Phenomenal talent.”

More Stories Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.