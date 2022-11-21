Tottenham are reportedly the latest club who could be up against Manchester United and Chelsea for the transfer of Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard.

The France international has had a fine career in the Bundesliga with Bayern and with former club Stuttgart, but could his next destination be the Premier League?

For the time being Pavard’s focus will be on the 2022 World Cup with the French national team as they look to retain their trophy, but it seems he could soon have an offer from Spurs, according to Todo Fichajes.

Tottenham may also be up against big names like Man Utd and Chelsea in the race to sign Pavard, however, if this recent report in the tweet below from Telefoot is anything to go by…

Les clubs intéressés par Benjamin Pavard l'été dernier : Atlético Madrid, Chelsea, Juventus, Manchester United et le PSG pic.twitter.com/HIVpr8AcPe — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) September 18, 2022

Pavard could be worth around €35m, according to Todo Fichajes, and that seems like a decent fee to pay for such a proven player, who would surely be an upgrade on Emerson Royal.

Djed Spence, meanwhile, seems to continue to find himself out of favour under Conte since his move from Middlesbrough in the summer.

United, meanwhile, could also do with bringing in Pavard, as the 26-year-old could be a decent rotation option alongside Diogo Dalot, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka looking completely out of favour under Erik ten Hag.

Chelsea might also benefit from more depth at right-back, as they look a little light since Reece James’ injury.