Tottenham considering potential winger transfer from Premier League rivals

Tottenham are reportedly monitoring Everton winger Anthony Gordon as they weigh up a potential transfer move for him in the future.

The highly-rated England Under-21 international continues to impress with his individual performances for Everton, though Frank Lampard’s side have struggled as a whole so far this season.

According to football.london, Spurs are keen to keep an eye on Gordon in case a transfer opportunity arises, and one imagines the 21-year-old could be lured away from Goodison Park amid the Toffees’ recent struggles.

Antonio Conte’s side have had a decent start to the season but could perhaps do with one or two more signings to strengthen their squad in January as they push to finish in the top four again.

Gordon looks a player with big potential, so he could perform even better in a Spurs side that are obviously stronger than Everton in basically every department.

The report from football.london also notes that Chelsea were keen on Gordon in the summer, though that deal never materialised.