Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Chelsea in for €80m star, how Arsenal signed duo + more

Arsenal

I’m aware there’s been some interesting speculation about Manchester City not wanting to sell players to Arsenal anymore after the success they’ve had since Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko joined in the summer.

I’m told nothing has been decided internally on this; but of course, after Gabriel and Zinchenko performances, it’s quite normal that they don’t want to keep selling players to the same club.

On the other hand, I think it was no mistake to sell them to Arsenal as they needed fresh money to invest on Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Manuel Akanji and Zinchenko/Gabriel only wanted to join Arsenal, so they had no other option.

Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong: “I am very happy in Barcelona. When I play it’s great and in terms of living here life is perfect. I see myself at Barcelona for as long as possible. I personally hope for another 8 or 10 years.

“I never got the feeling that Xavi was against me. To the media he said that he was happy with me but that there’s also the financial part of the club. I really don’t put the blame on Xavi.”

Chelsea

Chelsea are interested in Josko Gvardiol and have been since last summer. They wanted him for 2023 in an €80m deal plus add-ons but Leipzig refused.

At the moment I’m told Chelsea remain interested but there’s still nothing agreed; the race is open, nothing will happen now as he’s 100% focused on the World Cup.

Jordan Pickford is one of the goalkeepers Chelsea are monitoring at the moment, not the only one but nothing is advanced or concrete yet. For sure, they need to make a decision on Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga. I think they’re both very good goalkeepers but they need full confidence otherwise it makes no sense to continue.

France

There will be no replacement for the injured Karim Benzema, France manager Didier Deschamps confirms. After Randal Kolo-Muani replacing Christopher Nkunku, no new changes in France’s squad for the World Cup.

Juventus

Juventus are working to extend Samuel Iling-Junior’s contract. Negotiations are in progress and the feeling is all positive. Talks will continue in order to reach a full agreement soon.

Liverpool

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to leave Liverpool in 2023 as a free agent. There are no talks to extend his contract as things stand.

New midfielders will be the priority for Liverpool on the market next year, with Jude Bellingham one of their top priorities after they failed to sign Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer.

Graeme Souness has suggested that there might be too much competition for Bellingham, so Jurgen Klopp should try going after James Maddison instead.

I’m sure Liverpool will be linked with 100 midfielders in the months ahead, by both media reports and pundit comments like this. We know they will be busy with midfield changes in 2023.

At the moment, though, there are still no clubs in negotiations for Maddison…so we will see what Liverpool will decide to do. For the time being, Bellingham remains the top priority; nothing has changed.

Manchester City

There are no regrets from Man City about letting Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko join Arsenal in the summer. These players didn’t want to go to any other club, and City needed to allow the sales to go through to help them with the signings of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Manuel Akanji.

Manchester United

I’ve seen reports from the Spanish press about Cristiano Ronaldo being offered to Real Madrid. I’ll be looking into this, but at the moment I don’t have this information about Ronaldo and Real Madrid, while Carlo Ancelotti has also stated many times that they’re not going sign players in January. At the moment, there are no negotiations ongoing – we will see.

Erik ten Hag remains really disappointed with Ronaldo after his interview with Piers Morgan. The feeling is that Manchester United don’t want the player back at Carrington, so they will have to find a solution for him in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Bruno Fernandes video: “We were playing around last week. His plane was late – I asked him did you come by boat. Please, don’t ask players about me – ask about the World Cup.”

Manchester United are confident to get a new contract for Alejandro Garnacho done and sealed soon. Negotiations are in progress after they made a first proposal in June. Man United want Garnacho to be an important player for present and future. He’s already making an impact in the first-team and they want him to commit his future.

Fans have asked me about the story involving Anthony Martial yesterday. I don’t like to comment too much on speculation until I have all the facts, and I’m still working on it. I don’t yet have a confirmation of the position of the club or player, the main focus at the moment is on resolving the Ronaldo situation.

Real Madrid

As things stand, Real Madrid are not in negotiations to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo, despite reports to the contrary. Carlo Ancelotti has also stated a few times that the club will not be active this January, and that hasn’t changed yet, so let’s see.

Roma

It’s over between AS Roma and Dutch fullback Rick Karsdorp. After trouble with Jose Mourinho, Karsdorp didn’t show up for resumption of training with AS Roma. Karsdorp is now expected to leave the club in January.

AS Roma director Tiago Pinto: “Cristiano Ronaldo has never been an option for Roma – nothing serious or concrete despite the rumours. We’ve never opened talks to sign him. Maybe they linked CR7 to us as I’m Portuguese and Mourinho too, but that was not the case.”

Tottenham

