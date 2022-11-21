Louis Van Gaal’s Netherlands, like England earlier, are off to a winning start in this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The Oranges came into Monday afternoon’s Group A matchup against Senegal as the narrow favourites to claim all three points, and although they did the job, they took their time.

Two late strikes from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klassen secured a two-nil victory for Van Gaal’s side with the latter netting in the 99th minute.

Check out the moment the former Everton man sealed the tie below.