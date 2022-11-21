Video: England star caught singing wrong national anthem at the World Cup

Chelsea FC
Posted by

England midfielder Mason Mount was spotted singing the wrong national anthem in their opening game of the World Cup.

It’s not been long since the national anthem changed for England, after The Queen, unfortunately, passed away this year, meaning the lyrics changed from Queen to King.

Unfortunately for Mount, in the heat of the moment the England international forgot about the change of lyrics, and was spotted singing about our late Queen, as seen in the video below.

More Stories / Latest News
“What an incredible player” – Collymore heaps praise on England star but raises one concern
Video: Jack Grealish dedicates his goal to young boy with heart-warming celebration for England
Stat shows Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is a level above the rest after brace for England
More Stories Mason Mount

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.