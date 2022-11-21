Video: England star caught singing wrong national anthem at the World Cup

England midfielder Mason Mount was spotted singing the wrong national anthem in their opening game of the World Cup.
It’s not been long since the national anthem changed for England, after The Queen, unfortunately, passed away this year, meaning the lyrics changed from Queen to King.
Unfortunately for Mount, in the heat of the moment the England international forgot about the change of lyrics, and was spotted singing about our late Queen, as seen in the video below.
Mason Mount singing “God save our gracious Queen”.
Who’s going to tell him? pic.twitter.com/plW6iYZqyd
— Andrew Dickens (@andrewdickens) November 21, 2022