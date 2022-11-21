(Video) Gareth Bale fires in glove-stinging penalty vs USA

Gareth Bale has once again come to Wales’ rescue.

Despite being one-nil down following Timothy Weah’s first-half opener, the LAFC attacker, who has experienced a relatively quiet game against USA in his country’s Group B opener on Monday night, refused to quit and subsequently won a penalty kick after Fulham’s Tim Ream fouled him in the USMNT’s box late in the second half.

Stepping up to take the hugely important penalty with the weight of his country on his shoulders, the former Real Madrid Galactico fired in an unstoppable spot kick.