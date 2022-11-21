Video: Harry Kane hails England stars including “on fire” teammate

Harry Kane has heaped praise on his England teammates including “on fire” Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka. 

Kane will have been gutted not to have gotten on the scoresheet for England against Iran, but the Tottenham striker played a pivotal role in the game, laying on two assists.

Saka was officially named man of the match in the game, and Kane was quick to praise the “on fire” winger, as seen in the video below.

There was a lot of debate as to whether Saka or Phil Foden should start for England, but Gareth Southgate looks to have made the right decision.

