Video: Iran score from the spot after outrageous VAR decision against England in the World Cup

Porto striker Mehdi Taremi scored Iran’s second against England at the World Cup after an outrageous VAR decision gave them a penalty.

England were denied a penalty early in the first half after Harry Maguire was dragged to the floor in the box. After a short review, the referee waved play on.

However, with the game all but over, Iran were awarded a soft penalty, to say the least. Journalist Matt Law summed the game up perfectly, tweeting “Good start for England, bad start for VAR.”

Pictures provided below by BBC.

  1. VAR sets it’s stall out early – will ruin World Cup if allowed to carry on like this unchecked. One suspects FIFA more than happy with the added controversy it could potentially create when it is a
    decision that really matters

    Reply

