Porto striker Mehdi Taremi scored Iran’s second against England at the World Cup after an outrageous VAR decision gave them a penalty.
England were denied a penalty early in the first half after Harry Maguire was dragged to the floor in the box. After a short review, the referee waved play on.
However, with the game all but over, Iran were awarded a soft penalty, to say the least. Journalist Matt Law summed the game up perfectly, tweeting “Good start for England, bad start for VAR.”
VAR sets it’s stall out early – will ruin World Cup if allowed to carry on like this unchecked. One suspects FIFA more than happy with the added controversy it could potentially create when it is a
decision that really matters