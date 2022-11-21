Video: Manchester United target opens the scoring for the Netherlands with bullet header

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United target Cody Gakpo opened the scoring for the Netherlands late in the game against Senegal at the World Cup. 

After two exciting games to open the tournament, the Netherlands versus Senegal started a little slowly, with neither team providing much of an attacking threat.

Towards the end of the game, Gakpo sparked the game into life, burying a header beyond Edouard Mendy to give the Netherlands the lead.

Pictures below from BEin, FOX Soccer, and ITV Football.

More Stories / Latest News
Steven Gerrard bookies’ favourite to return to Rangers
Southgate provides injury update on Harry Kane after the England forward was spotted with ankle strap
Gary Lineker offers injury update on Harry Maguire

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Gakpo was attracting interest from Manchester United, but there could be a host of clubs in the race especially if he has an impressive tournament at the World Cup.

More Stories Cody Gakpo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.