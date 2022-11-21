(Video) Pulisic plays deadly through-ball to help fire USA into lead vs Wales

USA have taken a thoroughly deserved lead against Gareth Bale’s Wales during Monday night’s Group B game at the Al Rayyan Stadium.

The US men’s national team (USMNT) have been much the better side during the game’s first half and have finally seen their efforts rewards thanks to a delightful finish from striker Timothy Weah.

The New York City FC forward found himself clear through on goal after Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic played a pin-point through-ball.

Check out the moment the two Americans combined below.