Video: Raheem Sterling produces clever finish from quality Harry Kane assist to make it 3-0 to England

Raheem Sterling has produced a smart finish to make it 3-0 to England as they run riot in the first half of today’s World Cup clash against Iran.

The Chelsea forward was set up brilliantly by Tottenham front-man Harry Kane, who showed his quality at creating as well as finishing…

Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka had already netted for England in a fine first half display, and Sterling put some gloss on the score-line, in what should now be a fairly comfortable second half.

England were in poor form going into this tournament but that seems to be behind them now!

