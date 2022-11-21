(Video) Roy Keane slams England for “big mistake” during World Cup opener

Roy Keane has slammed England and Harry Kane for “big mistake” in not wearing the OneLove armband during their World Cup opener.

England opted against wearing the OneLove armband just hours before their opening game against Iran.

Keane, a pundit for ITV, wasn’t impressed with England’s decision, labelling it a “big mistake” in the video below.

England received a lot of criticism from the media for their decision, but with the potential for Kane getting booked within seconds of kicking off, making a decision that could affect their performance maybe swayed their thinking.

