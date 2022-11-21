(Video) Neco Williams can’t hold back the tears as he dedicates first World Cup appearance to late grandad

Neco Williams couldn’t hold back the tears after appearing at his first World Cup, dedicating the moment to his late grandfather.

For all the players in the Wales squad, their fixture against the USA was their first-ever appearance at a World Cup.

Undoubtedly a proud moment for all, but Nottingham Forest defender Williams couldn’t hold back the tears, as he dedicated this moment to his late grandad, as seen in the video below from ITV.

Representing your country is a dream for all young players, and there’s no doubt Williams’ grandad would have been extremely proud of him.

