Wales fans were denied entry to their World Cup fixture against the USA for sporting some controversial headwear.

The controversy surrounding the World Cup has been widely publicised. England made a u-turn on their decision to wear a OneLove armband just hours before their opening fixture with FIFA set to punish the side if they did so.

Now, Wales fans were denied entry to their World Cup fixture against the USA for wearing rainbow-coloured bucket hats, as seen in the video below from NewyddionS4C.

Some Welsh fans were refused entry into the stadium tonight until they gave up their rainbow coloured bucket hat. ???? ? @NewyddionS4C pic.twitter.com/Ueued2MFML — Football Tweet ?? (@Football__Tweet) November 21, 2022