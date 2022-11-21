(Video) Wales fans denied entry to World Cup fixture for controversial headwear

Wales fans were denied entry to their World Cup fixture against the USA for sporting some controversial headwear.

The controversy surrounding the World Cup has been widely publicised. England made a u-turn on their decision to wear a OneLove armband just hours before their opening fixture with FIFA set to punish the side if they did so.

Now, Wales fans were denied entry to their World Cup fixture against the USA for wearing rainbow-coloured bucket hats, as seen in the video below from NewyddionS4C.

