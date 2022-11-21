According to reports, West Ham will be watching the 26-year-old striker Boulaye Dia during this evening’s World Cup match between Senegal and the Netherlands.

Boulaye Ndia is named in the starting line-up against Netherlands and will lead the line in the first game of World Cup for Senegal.

The 26-year-old is spending the season in Serie A with Salernitana and has already bagged six times in league so far this season.

“He’s having a solid season on loan at Salernitana from Villarreal and his ability to play off the shoulder and finish one-on-ones means he has real goal potential. He’s got great goal awareness and will really see this as an opportunity to shine. Senegal take on Netherlands on Monday (today) and if Dia does well we can expect links with the likes of West Ham, Leeds and Everton to emerge.” – said Dean Jones for GiveMeSport.