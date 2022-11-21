Revealed: Why Man City had “had no other option” but to sell Zinchenko and Jesus to Arsenal

Manchester City were put in a difficult situation this summer as Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus only wanted transfers to Arsenal.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, with the reporter responding to the recent claims that Man City no longer want to sell players to the Gunners after witnessing their success this season.

City are now five points behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race, with Mikel Arteta’s side benefiting greatly from being able to raid Pep Guardiola’s squad this summer.

Zinchenko and Jesus are top talents, and as such it might make sense that the reigning Premier League champions have been left with some regrets about letting them both join the same club.

That’s what had been suggested by Football Insider, who added that City would probably not sell to Arsenal again after seeing how these deals had worked out.

Romano says he’s not aware of an internal decision over this just yet, but he also defended City as they needed to raise funds for their summer signings, while the players in question didn’t want to go anywhere else.

“I’m told nothing has been decided internally on this; but of course, after Gabriel and Zinchenko performances, it’s quite normal that they don’t want to keep selling players to the same club,” Romano explained.

“On the other hand, I think it was no mistake to sell them to Arsenal as they needed fresh money to invest on Haaland, Phillips, Akanji and Zinchenko/Gabriel only wanted to join Arsenal, so they had no other option.”

Arsenal fans will be glad that the Emirates Stadium was such a tempting option for these players, and they’ll hope the pair can continue to shine for Arteta’s side after the World Cup is over and the club season resumes.