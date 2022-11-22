Arsenal star has already broken one of Wayne Rooney’s England records

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka made a dream start to the 2022 World Cup yesterday with a superb brace in England’s 6-2 win over Iran in Group B.

The 21-year-old is an elite young talent, as he’s shown with his performances for the Gunners in the last few years, and he’s now really introducing himself on the international stage as well.

Remarkably, Saka has already managed to eclipse England legend Wayne Rooney for World Cup goals with his double against Iran yesterday.

Yes, it’s hard to believe, but Rooney only ever managed one goal at a World Cup for England, so Saka has very quickly overtaken one of the country’s greatest ever footballers in that department…

Bukayo Saka already has more World Cup goals than Wayne Rooney

Saka looks like he could have a great career ahead of him, and so he’ll be hoping to add a few more to this tally in years to come.

Arsenal fans can be very proud of how their home-grown talent is doing, with the young winger rising up through their academy to become a star player at senior level for club and country.

England fans can also be excited as Saka may well be one of the top young players at this winter’s tournament in Qatar, so could help Gareth Southgate’s side to glory.