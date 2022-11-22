England starlet set to agree new deal that sees wages tripled

Bukayo Saka is set to agree on a new deal with Arsenal that could see his £70,000 a week wages tripled.

That is according to the Daily Mail, which broke the news on Tuesday. The 21-year-old’s current contract does not expire until 2024 but Mikel Arteta is keen to tie down the forward and secure his future in the red of the Gunners, especially given his outstanding form lately; Saka netted a brace in England’s World Cup opener – a 6-2 victory over Iran.

So far this season, he has netted five goals and contributed six assists in all competitions at club level. Saka has been instrumental in Arsenal’s remarkable start to the season, they sit on top of the Premier League and have lost just one league match.

Arteta keen to tie down Saka

Arteta will want to be quick in negotiations amid Saka’s prolific form. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is also said to be a keen admirer of the Arsenal academy product, and the London side will know the importance of keeping him at the club. He is also a fan favourite amongst the Emirates faithful.