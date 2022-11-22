Talks held: Arsenal transfer target set to be cleared to leave for just €24million

Arsenal are reportedly in contact with Palmeiras over a potential transfer deal for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo.

The highly-rated young Brazilian was a target for the Gunners back in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in a recent edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, and it seems there’s been another update.

Arsenal are in the race to sign Danilo, and could land him for as little as €24million, according to ESPN, though they add that the north London giants could also face competition from Ajax and Monaco for the 21-year-old.

It looks like Arsenal could be busy this January, with ESPN suggesting they’ll be ready to strengthen in midfield and out wide.

This could end up being a crucial transfer window for AFC, who currently sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

It’s been a surprisingly strong start to the season for Mikel Arteta’s side, and it now looks like it’s only their inferior squad depth in comparison to Manchester City that could cost them the title.

If they sign someone like Danilo that could be crucial to giving them more options in the middle of the park, with Arteta currently lacking depth behind the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.