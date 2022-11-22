Video: Arsenal star can’t BELIEVE Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara was left out of Spain’s World Cup squad

Arsenal full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu seemed absolutely baffled by the news that Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara was not in Spain’s 2022 World Cup squad.

The Reds playmaker has had a great career at the highest level, but he’s had some trouble with injuries down the years, and it seems his recent fitness struggles counted against him as Luis Enrique named his squad for this year’s tournament in Qatar.

One imagines this could be a decision Spain will come to regret, as there are still few players as good on the ball in midfield than Alcantara.

Tomiyasu certainly seemed surprised to hear that Thiago was not actually at the World Cup – just look at his reaction in the video below…

Liverpool fans will probably just be grateful that the 31-year-old is getting a break so he can be fresh for the second half of the campaign.

