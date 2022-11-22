Aston Villa stars Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann “split up” as she showed her “sexy side” in 2023 calendar

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz was reportedly not happy with his girlfriend Alisha Lehmann, who plays for Aston Villa Women, after she showed off her “sexy side” in a 2023 calendar.
The Brazilian has been in a relationship with Lehmann for some time, but it’s now being reported that the pair have “split up” due to a row over Lehmann’s calendar modelling.
A source close to the pair told the Sun: “Douglas was completely smitten with Alisha. When she first arrived, he was like, ‘Who is this girl?’.
“He quickly asked her out and they became a footballing power couple. They were so loved up. But, sadly, as Alisha became more in demand off the pitch, the cracks started to appear in their relationship.
“When asked to do a calendar, she jumped at the chance to show off her sexy side but he was not happy. He didn’t think it was something she should be doing. They rowed a lot and in the end Alisha simply had enough.”
Lehmann has teased the calendar on Twitter, as you can see below:
The Swiss forward has been a fine player for Villa in the Women’s Super League, and it now seems she’s keen to explore other ventures as well, but this apparently didn’t go down well with Luiz.
The Sun claim he felt this was not something she should’ve done.