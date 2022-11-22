One player who has been tipped to sign for Leeds United in the coming window is Flamengo striker Pedro and the 25-year-old has now been backed to become one of the players to watch during the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano lifted the lid on Leeds United’s pursuit of Pedro earlier this year with the Italian guru claiming the forward is on the Whites’ transfer shortlist.

Having been called up to represent Brazil, although he is unlikely to start ahead of the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison, BBC Sport’s Guy Mowbray reckons the 25-year-old is worth keeping an eye on.

Speaking about the Brazilian attacker, Mowbray said that Pedro is a ‘classy player’ and an ‘excellent finisher’ in front of goal.

The commentator added that Flamengo’s Pedro could play a ‘starring’ role if he comes off the bench and Brazil need something different during the World Cup.