Chelsea and Arsenal in battle for potential €75million transfer

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly ready to battle it out for the potential transfer of Porto winger Pepe, who has a €75million release clause.

The two London clubs are keeping a close eye on Pepe, but are supposedly aware that they would need to negotiate his price tag down a little in order to get a deal done, according to the print edition of Portuguese newspaper Record, as quoted and translated by Sport Witness.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has been an important player for Porto in recent times, looking very capable on either flank as an attacking midfielder, and even filling in as a full-back or wing-back at points.

It’s clear Porto won’t let Pepe go on the cheap, but it will be interesting to see how much Chelsea and Arsenal decide to pursue this.

The Gunners certainly need more depth in attack at the moment, as they’d be worryingly short of options if any one of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli picked up an injury.

Chelsea, meanwhile, surely need to make it a priority to replace flops like Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech as soon as possible, and Pepe could be ideal.