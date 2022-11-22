Chelsea were interested in a potential transfer move for Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard in the summer, but didn’t make him a priority at the time.

The France international now looks to be the subject of transfer gossip and speculation once again, which is understandable given that he’s heading towards being a free agent in summer 2023, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“Pavard was discussed with Chelsea last summer but was not a top priority; now it’s normal that clubs are keeping info on him as Pavard is open to leave Bayern in 2023,” Romano said.

“He’d love Premier League move I’m told; but there is still nothing serious.”

Pavard has been a key player for Bayern and will also surely be one to watch at the 2022 World Cup with the French national team, having contributed to their victory in the competition four years ago.

Chelsea could do with strengthening at right-back at the moment, with Reece James currently out injured and with little else in the way of depth in that area of the pitch.

Blues fans would surely take an experienced star like Pavard, who has won major trophies and who knows all about representing the biggest teams in the world.