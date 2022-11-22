Roy Keane says 24-year-old who’s tempted to join Newcastle has brilliant potential

Manchester United and Republic of Ireland legend Roy Keane has talked up the quality of Chelsea misfit Christian Pulisic amid recent transfer rumours linking him with Newcastle.

Although Pulisic has struggled during his time at Chelsea, he has previously shown immense potential and looked back to his best for the USA as they played their first game of the World Cup against Wales yesterday.

Keane was impressed with Pulisic, talking up his potential and perhaps reminding Newcastle fans of the calibre of player they could sign if he does end up agreeing a move to St James’ Park in the near future.

“He’s obviously got his injury problems. He’s obviously a talented player, he’s got a good record at international level,” Keane told ITV.

“So it will be interesting to see how he does in the tournament because he’s got that potential but we need to see more of it. He needs more luck with the injuries but he’s obviously a talented boy.”

