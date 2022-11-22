Club now gutted they sold one ‘fantastic’ player to Newcastle United

Although they banked just shy of €20m for him, according to recent reports, Atletico Madrid are now regretting their decision to sell Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United.

Since joining the Magpies nearly 12 months ago, Trippier has been a revelation.

Undoubtedly one of Eddie Howe’s most trusted senior players, Trippier, who also looks to be Gareth Southgate’s first choice right back for England in Qatar, is proving to be one of the best signings in recent windows.

However, from an Atletico Madrid perspective, according to a recent report from AS, Diego Simeone has been unable to replace the 32-year-old with the Argentine tactician left feeling the repercussions of his decision to let the experienced full-back move back to England.

It has also been noted that midfielder Marcos Llorente has not been the same player since Trippier departed either with stand-in right-back Nahuel Molina unable to fill the void left by the Englishman.

Either way – Geordie fans will absolutely love hearing this. Not only has Howe pulled off a transfer masterstroke, but Trippier is leading their revolution with class.