Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a statement following his departure from Manchester United.

The club released a statement on Tuesday, November 22 confirming the forward would leave United with immediate effect via a mutual agreement.  They thanked him for his “immense contribution” to the team across his two spells in Manchester.

Ronaldo has also released his own update to the fans, saying:

 

The decision has come after Ronaldo’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, which was released last week. In the two-part special, the Portugal captain detailed his lack of respect for manager Erik ten Hag, how he felt “betrayed” by United and made allegations regarding the Glazers and former teammates, amongst other things.

The “explosive” interview all but confirmed Ronaldo’s intentions, who will now be seeking a suitable club to join in January.

Ronaldo prioritises World Cup

Currently, the 37-year-old’s focus is solely on the World Cup with Portugal. The team kick off their campaign Thursday, November 24 night against Ghana.

