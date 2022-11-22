Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly “torn” between Newcastle United and Al-Nassr FC after Manchester United confirmed he will be leaving the club with immediate effect.

The forward leaves United having netted 145 goals in 346 appearances across two spells in Manchester.

Throughout his time in red, he lifted three Premier League titles, two League Cups, a Champions League, Club World Cup and FA Cup. He also won his first of five Ballon d’Or awards at Old Trafford.

However, his second stint has ended sourly following his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, in which he detailed his lack of respect for Erik ten Hag, the Glazers and former teammates, as well as how he feels “betrayed” by the club, amongst other things.

Ronaldo’s future

According to Marca, he is now “torn” between Newcastle and Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr for a January move. Both sides will have the funds to pay his large wage demands.

Al Nassr’s owner, Mohammed Bin Salman, is heir to the throne of the country.

The Magpies offer a more competitive challenge as they currently sit third in the Premier League and are above the likes of United, Liverpool and Chelsea.