Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Liverpool transfer target’s price to soar? Chelsea target open to 2023 move, and more

Arsenal

What a performance from Bukayo Saka as England beat Iran yesterday! Both goals were of the highest quality, but could a strong World Cup affect his situation at Arsenal? From what I’m told – no. He was already considered one of their most important players and talks are ongoing over a new deal.

Barcelona

Memphis Depay on leaving Barcelona in January: “I don’t know what will happen after the World Cup. I’ve recovered from injury and I’m enjoying the World Cup. I don’t want to think about the past. I also don’t want to think further than this competition.”

Jordi Alba: “I have a contract with Barça and I see myself capable of fulfilling it until June 2024. I have earned respect. When I don’t see me ready to play for Barça, I’ll be the first to leave. I don’t want to make a fool of myself.”

Bayern Munich

Benjamin Pavard is open to leaving Bayern Munich as he heads towards the end of his contract. There is nothing serious on the horizon for him yet, but he’d relish the chance to play in the Premier League if an offer came in.

Chelsea

Benjamin Pavard was discussed with Chelsea last summer but was not a top priority; now it’s normal that clubs are keeping info on him as Pavard is open to leaving Bayern in 2023. He’d love a Premier League move I’m told; but there is still nothing serious.

I’m aware of some recent Tottenham and Chelsea transfer rumours and I can say it’s normal that many clubs in England including London clubs are following Yeremi Pino. He’s a top talent and he’s represented by Stellar Group which is super strong in Premier League. At the moment there are no advanced talks yet, we will see in 2023; I’m not sure he’s going to leave in January unless a big proposal arrives.

England

What an emphatic opening win for England against Iran! I thought Harry Maguire had a great game, also I think we can say that Jude Bellingham is now 100% to be considered one of the best midfielders in the world. It’s not just about the potential, he’s really special. Could Gareth Southgate tweak the team a little bit? We’ll see, but I think Phil Foden will have a chance in the next days.

Players’ value will inevitably go up if they have a good World Cup. This is good for Borussia Dortmund; this is why they didn’t want to discuss selling Bellingham for €100m weeks ago, they knew there could be a chance of demanding more after the World Cup. I think this will prove to be a smart move.

For Bukayo Saka, it doesn’t matter for Arsenal as he’s considered key player and new deal talks are ongoing. He looks like he can have a great World Cup, but I don’t expect it to affect his contract talks.

Liverpool

Jude Bellingham showed why clubs rate him so highly, Liverpool included. I think Borussia Dortmund have played this well as his asking price can only go up if he has a strong World Cup. He’s now showing, on the very biggest stage, that he’s more than just a player with potential, he is surely already up there with the best midfielders in the world. He remains a priority for Liverpool.

Some Liverpool fans have been asking me about the slightly strange situation involving Fabio Carvalho and the Portugal Under-21s. I think Carvalho wants to take his time before deciding his national team future, it’s normal. Maybe the process was not the best one for the Portugal U21 coach, but he wants to take his time.

Manchester United

Manchester United will offer Marcus Rashford a new deal, it’s part of their plans. Even though his current contract expires in 2023, nothing is expected to end next summer as Man Utd have the option of a clause to extend his contract for one more year. Erik ten Hag considers Rashford as really important player for the present and future.

Cristiano Ronaldo on his interview: “Timing is always timing. From your side it is easy to look at how we can chose timings. Sometimes you write truths, sometimes you write lies. I don’t have to worry what other think. I talk when I want to.”

Cody Gakpo was considered by Manchester United in the summer and he remains one to watch for 2023 on the transfer market. After his goal for the Netherlands in their World Cup win over Senegal, he has now scored or assisted 33 goals in all competitions this season.

PSV Eindhoven want a package worth around €50m for Gakpo, as they did last summer. At that time, Man Utd decided to invest on Antony as their priority.

Rangers

Official: Rangers confirmed yesterday that they have parted company with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

A club statement read: “The board would like to put on record sincere thanks to Gio for all his efforts since his appointment as manager.”

Roma

AS Roma are set to sign Ola Solbakken on a free transfer from Bodo/Glimt. The deal will be now completed after a verbal agreement was reached months ago. Solbakken will be in Roma in the next hours for medical tests and to sign his contract.

Real Madrid

Marco Asensio: “Barcelona was never an option. I’m happy at Real Madrid, I feel very well… but in future you never know. In that case, it wasn’t true that I was considering Barca as option.”

Villarreal

