Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, are “exploring” the sale of the club.

As reported by Sky News, the Americans are seeking an outside investment that may result in a full sale of Man United.

The Glazers have owned the side for 17 years and have been widely criticised by the club’s supporters since their reign began. The Old Trafford faithful regularly don ‘anti-Glazer’ scarves, as well as sing chants and protest for their departure.

Fans’ issues with the Glazers

This is due to their lack of investment in United, which supporters believe has contributed to or caused their decline since Sir Alex Ferguson left. The Red Devils have not won the Premier League or Champions League since their beloved manager passed on the duties.

United’s board appointed Erik ten Hag to take charge this season and it seems as though the Dutchman has full backing and support from fans.

Sky’s report also states that an announcement is expected imminently.