Harry Kane to have scan on ankle following injury in England’s opener

England National Team
Posted by

Harry Kane will have a scan on his right ankle after picking up a knock during England’s World Cup opener against Iran on Monday. 

That is according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, who has confirmed the forward’s next steps after the injury.

After the Three Lions’ triumphant 6-2 win, Kane was spotted with strapping on his ankle and a slight limp. He did not score in the match, which is surprising for him given his outstanding goalscoring ability, and departed the pitch in the 75th minute.

If he is ruled out of England’s forthcoming fixtures, it provides a significant blow for Gareth Southgate as he loses his captain and most trusted striker for the team’s crucial matches.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Olivier Giroud becomes France’s all-time joint top goalscorer with brace against Australia
Vincent Kompany makes dig at Cristiano Ronaldo following Manchester United departure
(Video) Mbappe off the mark in Qatar as Frenchman opens account vs Australia

England’s next match

Their next game is only three days away. They face the United States on Friday at 7 pm, meaning Kane is in a race for fitness.

However, the United States’ draw with Wales does benefit the Three Lions in their pursuit to qualify from the group stage.

More Stories England England National Team Gareth Southgate Harry Kane Three Lions United States national team World Cup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.