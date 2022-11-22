Harry Kane will have a scan on his right ankle after picking up a knock during England’s World Cup opener against Iran on Monday.

That is according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, who has confirmed the forward’s next steps after the injury.

After the Three Lions’ triumphant 6-2 win, Kane was spotted with strapping on his ankle and a slight limp. He did not score in the match, which is surprising for him given his outstanding goalscoring ability, and departed the pitch in the 75th minute.

If he is ruled out of England’s forthcoming fixtures, it provides a significant blow for Gareth Southgate as he loses his captain and most trusted striker for the team’s crucial matches.

England’s next match

Their next game is only three days away. They face the United States on Friday at 7 pm, meaning Kane is in a race for fitness.

However, the United States’ draw with Wales does benefit the Three Lions in their pursuit to qualify from the group stage.