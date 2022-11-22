Referee fails to stop the game despite SICKENING head clash in Argentina-Saudi Arabia World Cup clash

Posted by

There was a nasty collision in the World Cup game between Saudi Arabia and Argentina, with the referee somehow failing to stop the game straight away.

It looks like this could potentially lead to a serious head injury for Yasir Al Shahrani, who took a knee to the head from his goalkeeper in this accidental coming together.

The Middle East nation have defended heroically in this game as they close in on a major upset against one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Lionel Messi had given Argentina a 1-0 lead earlier in the game, but Saudi turned it around with a quickfire double early in the second half.

More Stories / Latest News
Insider now hints ‘explosive’ star would love to join Crystal Palace
“I’m here to give my opinion!” – Keane and Souness in heated row over penalty given for Messi goal
Video: Saudi Arabia score quickfire double to stun Lionel Messi and Argentina

Still, now we have to hope this head injury doesn’t prove too serious, but it’s not the kind of thing you want to see on the pitch.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.