Jesse Marsch battling to keep unhappy Leeds star at Elland Road

Leeds United could be forced to bid farewell to midfielder Mateusz Klich.

That’s according to a recent report from TeamTALK, who claim the experienced Poland international will look for a way out of Elland Road once the January transfer window opens following a reduction in game time under manager Jesse Marsch.

Although a hugely popular figure at the Whites after playing an integral role in the club’s return to the Premier League two years ago, Klich, now 32, barely features following the emergence of summer signings Tyler Adams and Marc Roca.

MORE: “Staggeringly bad!” – Agent slams VAR and says World Cup in danger of being remembered for wrong reasons

Likely to push for a move in the January window, Klich, who has just 18 months left on his deal, is rumoured to be wanted by clubs throughout Europe with a lot of those clubs interested in bringing the 32-year-old in on loan, initially.