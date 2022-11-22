The agent of Brighton winger Leandro Trossard has explained why he and his client decided to reject a transfer offer from Arsenal a few years ago.

Trossard joined Brighton from Genk back in 2019, and has gone on to become a star player for the Seagulls in the Premier League, whilst also earning a place in Belgium’s World Cup squad in Qatar this winter.

Trossard could have been a fine signing for Arsenal if they’d ended up winning the race for his signature, but it seems his agent Josy Comhair was keen to prioritise his client getting regular playing time.

From that point of view, it seems he got it right and has no regrets about rejecting a move to the Emirates Stadium, despite admitting he spoke with Arsenal several times.

“Potter came to Brussels especially for Leandro. With an extensive Power Point presentation to convince him. He absolutely wanted him,” Comhair told HUMO.

“There were other options. In the same period, I had several conversations with Arsenal. They came to Belgium four times.

“I’ll give you a note: most players would have chosen Arsenal. But what would have happened if Leandro didn’t get to play? Then there is only one way out: to take a step back. People don’t realise what that does in someone’s head.

“I know Leandro: bench him three times and he goes wild. So, we turned it around: if he does well at Brighton, he doesn’t have to back down, he can take a step forward (grins). Didn’t we get it right?”

Trossard’s impressive performances for Brighton this season could surely earn him a move to a big six side before too long, though it remains to be seen if AFC might come back in for him.

Still, the north London giants could do with more depth in attack, with the presence of Trossard sure to help Mikel Arteta ensure he’s not left short if any one of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus or Gabriel Martinelli get a serious injury.