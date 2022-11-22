Video: Lionel Messi scores cool penalty to get off the mark at the World Cup but decision seemed very soft

Lionel Messi has not taken long to get off the mark at the 2022 World Cup with a penalty to make it 1-0 to Argentina against Saudi Arabia.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward showed all his usual quality and composure to step up and put away a cool spot kick, giving his country an early lead as they get started in the tournament in Qatar…

This will almost certainly be Messi’s last World Cup, so there’ll be plenty of fans from all over the world rooting for him to finally get his hands on this trophy.

Although the 35-year-old will always go down as a legend of the game, this remains the one major trophy he hasn’t yet got his hands on, and a victory this year would truly cement his status as the best to ever play the game.

Still, this penalty decision looked a little soft, as you can see in the images above – it’s not clear how this could have been a nailed-on penalty when Harry Maguire got nothing given for a similar foul in England’s win over Iran yesterday.

