Lionesses star suffers huge injury blow ahead of World Cup

Prolific forward Beth Mead has sustained a severe injury and is a doubt for the Lionesses’ World Cup campaign next year.

The 27-year-old is a crucial member of both the Arsenal and England squad; she won the Euro Golden Boot and was named Player of the Tournament, and is the Gunners’ top goalscorer in the league this season.

Her impact on the national team’s triumphant win in the Euros, in which they were crowned champions, led her to a second-placed finish in the Women’s Ballon d’Or rankings. She netted six goals throughout the tournament.

Mead suffered the injury during Arsenal’s 3-2 loss to Manchester United on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

Mead in race for fitness

The World Cup kicks off next July, with England’s first fixture scheduled for July 22, meaning the attacker is now in a race for fitness ahead of the summer.

If she is unable to recover in time, it will be a huge blow for Sarina Wiegman’s side. It is also a significant dampening on Arsenal’s title hopes.