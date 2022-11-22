Liverpool must go all out for Declan Rice, the perfect Jurgen Klopp midfielder

Everyone was talking about Jude Bellingham following England’s 6-2 victory over Iran. The 19-year-old scored a towering header and due to his age and the hype that surrounds his Borussia Dortmund form, he’s the more fashionable of the midfield-pivot.

But Declan Rice would do just as good a job for Liverpool – if not better. The West Ham man allows the rest of his team-mates to play. He’s a leader. He’s strong. He battles. Rice also has technical and tactical skills in abundance and at 23, is the perfect age to make the move to an elite club.

His contract expires in 2024 which suggests West Ham will be forced into selling next summer should he not sign an extension. Chelsea will be keen, and everyone knows they are Rice’s boyhood club, but Liverpool would be crazy not to at least look into it.

The fact his contract is expiring makes him more more attainable, even with FSG selling Liverpool. With a shed-load of Liverpool midfielders, such as Naby Keita, leaving at the end of this season, a rejuvenation is a necessity.

Rice is English, a leader and has room to improve. He’s not flashy, but he’d be a world-class signing for Liverpool, who have confirmed interest from Football Insider.