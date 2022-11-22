“He wants to take his time” – Fabrizio Romano explains surprise recent decision by Liverpool star

Fabrizio Romano has commented on the surprise recent move by Liverpool starlet Fabio Carvalho to quit the Portugal Under-21 national team by text message.

The transfer news expert, writing in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, explained that there is no particular concern about the move, with Carvalho just keen to take his time before deciding his national team future.

The talented youngster, who joined Liverpool from Fulham in the summer, has also represented England at youth level, so it could be that he’s still not sure which country he wants to commit to playing for in the long run.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder looks a terrific prospect for Liverpool, and their fans will surely just hope he’s going about everything in the right way and conducting himself in a professional manner.

Fabio Carvalho has represented England and Portugal at youth level
Romano doesn’t seem concerned on that front, even if he admits Carvalho’s decision may have been difficult for the Portugal U21 manager.

“Some Liverpool fans have been asking me about the slightly strange situation involving Fabio Carvalho and the Portugal Under-21s,” Romano said.

“I think Carvalho wants to take his time before deciding his national team future, it’s normal.

“Maybe the process was not the best one for the Portugal U21 coach, but he wants to take his time.”

