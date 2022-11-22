Louis van Gaal tells his wife she can come to his room in the Netherlands team hotel to “get laid”

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal continued to show he’s one of the biggest characters in football with a cheeky joke with his wife at a training session with the Dutch national side.

Van Gaal, formerly of Manchester United, is taking charge of the Netherlands at another World Cup, having also coached them in this competition in 2014, and it looks like he’s enjoying himself in typical LVG style.

Watch below as the Dutch tactician makes a cheeky remark to his wife as she visits him at training, saying she’s allowed to come and visit at the team hotel, so she can come to his room and “get laid”…

Van Gaal to his wife today: “But you can come to the hotel. Just to my room. To get laid.” [@telegraaf] pic.twitter.com/8MBXizUsba — ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) November 22, 2022

Van Gaal’s side made a winning start to the World Cup, winning 2-0 against Senegal in their opening group game yesterday.