Contract agreed: Manchester City closing in on important deal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly agreed a new contract with the club, running until 2025.

The Spanish tactician has been a huge success in his time at the Etihad Stadium, and has generally become regarded as probably the best manager of his generation after incredible consistency in picking up silverware at clubs like Barcelona and Bayern Munich as well.

Guardiola’s current deal had been due to expire at the end of this season, but The Athletic now report that an agreement is in place for him to extend for another year, with the option of a further one included on top of that.

City fans will be thrilled with this news, as Guardiola’s influence is arguably more important than any single player at the club at the moment.

Even world class talents like Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland would probably not be quite the same if anyone else was in the dugout, so keeping Guardiola committed to the club will surely be crucial to their success in the years to come.