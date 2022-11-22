Exclusive: Manchester United will offer star a deal as Erik ten Hag is a big fan

Manchester United plan to offer Marcus Rashford a new contract even though they also have the option to extend his current deal by one more year.

The England international, who came off the bench to score a fine goal for Gareth Southgate’s side in their 6-2 World Cup win over Iran, has had a slightly up-and-down year, but remains a key part of Erik ten Hag’s plans, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

Rashford is not the kind of player Man Utd would want to lose for free, especially as he’s shown some real promise since Ten Hag took over at Old Trafford, finally looking more confident again after a slump in his form last season.

Discussing Rashford’s situation after his England World Cup cameo yesterday, Romano said: “Manchester United will offer Marcus Rashford a new deal, it’s part of their plans.

“Even though his current contract expires in 2023, nothing is expected to end next summer as Man Utd have the option of a clause to extend his contract for one more year.

“Erik ten Hag considers Rashford as really important player for the present and future.”

United would surely do well to strengthen their attacking options in the near future, but there’s no reason that can’t be to complement Rashford, rather than replace him.